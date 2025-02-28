Annoyed residents of New England town say broken foghorn has been sounding every 30 seconds

NARRAGANSETT. R.I. — Residents of a coastal New England town are growing annoyed by a broken foghorn that they say has been repeatedly sounding for months.

The foghorn near Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett has been sounding every 30 seconds due to a mechanical issue, according to the Coast Guard.

People who live and work in the area are sickened by the horn, which continues to blare, regardless of the weather conditions.

“It’s been like this for months,” one woman said. Another woman said, “It’s annoying. Extremely annoying.”

Peggy Benz added, “This is a little bit too much.

The Coast Guard says it has no timeline on when the foghorn will be fixed due to structural concerns.

