Animal Rescue League seeking hospice adoption for abandoned dog battling cancer

BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League of Boston is seeking hospice adoption for an abandoned dog that is also battling cancer.

In mid-August, Raggedy Ann an 8-year-old Shih Tzu was spotted by a trash collector around 5 a.m., tied to a fence outside of ARL’s shelter on Tremont Street.

Staff were notified by a Good Samaritan that she was likely left by her owner. Raggedy Ann had a collar but no tags and was also left with a bowl of water. ARL surmises that the owner did not know what else to do, and left the dog in a moment of panic.

ARL took the dog into care and was given a veterinary exam which revealed a mammary mass, which was removed and biopsied.

According to the ARL, the mass was malignant, and while a chest x-ray did not show any sign of metastatic disease, it is possible that additional mammary tumors may appear or that metastatic disease may become apparent as she ages.

Given her medical condition, the Animal Rescue League wants to find Raggedy Ann a home as fast as possible so she may enjoy the remainder of her life in a home with a loving family.

Her adoption fee will be waived and ARL will counsel her new family on how to proceed with her medically once she goes home.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 ARL Seeks Hospice Adoption for Dog Left by Owner on ARL Property (Animal Rescue League of Boston)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group