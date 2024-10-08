Animal Rescue League of Boston preparing for emergency transport of animals from Florida

BOSTON — A Boston animal rescue organization is preparing for emergency transport of animals from Florida as Hurricane Milton continues its path towards the southern state.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is preparing for a potential influx of dogs from Florida as soon as Thursday, shelter officials said Tuesday.

ARL is “in continuous contact with a national animal welfare organization that has boots on the ground in Florida and is preparing to take in emergency transports of dogs,” shelter officials said.

The dogs are being removed from areas of Florida that are projected to be directly impacted by the approaching storm, shelter officials said.

Best Friends Animal Society is working with local shelters in Florida to transport adoptable animals, in order to make room for owned and stray animals impacted not only by Hurricane Helene, but in advance of Hurricane Milton.

Anyone wishing to help the Boston organization with the emergency transport and care for the animals may visit this website.

