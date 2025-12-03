Andover firefighter allegedly attacked with scissors in ambulance

ANDOVER, MASS. — A 24-year-old woman is expected to face criminal charges after she allegedly attacked an Andover firefighter with a pair of medical scissors.

According to officials, officers were called to Elm Square on Monday, December 1 for a reported disturbance involving a mother and daughter.

Officers determined that the daughter was experiencing a mental health crisis, and she did appear cooperative as she was transported by Andover Fire Rescue.

Police had to quickly rush to the ambulance when it abruptly stopped.

Officers learned that the woman had grabbed a pair of trauma shears and cut a firefighter’s face, which injured him just below the nose.

The woman was transported for psychiatric treatment and is expected to be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on a public employee, and mayhem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group