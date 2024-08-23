An attack at a festival in a German city leaves dead and wounded, report says

BERLIN (AP) — The German dpa news agency says that people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in the city of Solingen in western Germany.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many casualties there were in Friday’s attack.

The dpa report cited unidentified police sources as saying the weapon was believed to be a knife.

No one has been arrested.

The festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

