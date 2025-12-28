Amtrak cancels two Acela trains, one traveling to Boston another leaving due to equipment issues

Two Acela trains were canceled this morning due to equipment issues. One was leaving Boston, while the other was heading to Boston.

Amtrak announced the cancellations around 11 a.m. on X.

According to the X posts, Acela 2292 was canceled from New York to Boston due to an engine failure.

“The train will travel at a heavily reduced speed to the New Rochelle (NRO) station where some passengers can be accommodated onto the next arriving trains to that station headed to their destinations,” the X post read.

Travel Update: Due to an unrecoverable engine failure, Acela 2292 is now canceled from New York (NYP) to Boston (BOS). The train will travel at a heavily reduced speed to the New Rochelle (NRO) station where some passengers can be accommodated onto the next arriving trains to… — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 28, 2025

Minutes later, Acela 2257 was canceled leaving Boston due to equipment unavailability.

Amtrak encouraged customers to contact their Customer Service team at 877-231-9448.

Itinerary Change: Due to equipment unavailability, Acela 2257 is canceled in its entirety between Boston (BOS) and Washington (WAS). Please rebook to the next available service. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 28, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group