Amidst a level-1 drought, Groveland Water and Sewer department release water-use restrictions

GROVELAND, Mass. — On Friday, October 18, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs informed the town of Groveland that a level-1 drought had been declared.

Because of the Water Management Act of 2023, water restrictions will be imposed based on decisions by state agencies. For example, watering flower gardens is permitted by the use of drip irrigation, hand-held hoses, or watering cans.

Those who own private wells are not to be affected by the state restrictions.

Water restrictions will remain in place unless the state says otherwise, for any questions, contact Groveland Water and Sewer at (978) 556-7220

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group