As America turns 250, black patriots take their place in history

BOSTON — As the country approaches a major anniversary, the often-overshadowed contributions of Black patriots to the American Revolutionary War are being highlighted, emphasizing their fight for freedom 250 years ago.

An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 African Americans served the Revolutionary cause, with varied experiences that included free individuals, indentured servants and enslaved people.

These Black soldiers, despite fighting for a country that had not yet granted them freedom, were a critical part of the struggle for independence.

Public historian Sean Osborne, who has lived in Massachusetts for more than 20 years, shared that growing up in the South, he didn’t think of the idea of Black people being in New England, including being enslaved, and playing a major part in the region’s history. Osborne noted that Black people fought in both the French and Indian War, as well as the Revolutionary War.

He said that Black people, consisting of all three classes – free, indentured servants and enslaved – fought “shoulder to shoulder with their non-black neighbors.” Osborne also emphasized that it is important to remember that “that integrated force won.”

Despite these contributions, Osborne indicated that many of their stories were pushed to the margins of history, often forgotten and dismissed. Osborne stated that summaries of the Revolutionary War frequently “ignore the soldiers — and talk about Black people being support, not even carrying a musket.” George Washington also spoke about the importance of the Black soldier, according to Osborne, noting it was not just him saying “Black people are the backbone of the army.”

Prince Estabrook, an enslaved man, played a critical role as one of the first Black soldiers to fight on Lexington Green on April 19, 1775. He was wounded by a musket ball that day, but continued to march to Bunker Hill and fought there. Historians believe Estabrook served for eight years in the military. After the war ended in 1783, Estabrook returned home a free man following Massachusetts’ decision to end slavery through the Quock Walker cases. During a time of uncertainty, Estabrook became a symbol of Black patriotism. Today, a memorial dedicated to Estabrook is located outside Buckman’s Tavern in Lexington.

Osborne hopes Estabrook’s story will inspire more people to explore history and to identify the “sons and daughters of revolution who are living next to us.” He noted this includes not only white neighbors, but also “our indigenous and our black neighbors. Who are sons and daughters of the revolution.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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