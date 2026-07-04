America At 250: Red, White & Cute

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — America is turning 250 and if you want to know what the next generation thinks about freedom, fireworks, and the Fourth of July, just hand them a microphone.

America is celebrating a big birthday, and who better to ask about its future than the kids who’ll help shape it.

For some future voters’ freedom is a big idea. What does the Fourth of July mean to them? For others it’s something bigger.

And here’s something to think about America is home to more than 70 million children. The kids waving flags today will be the first generation to grow up with AI tutors, self-driving cars and jobs that haven’t even been invented yet. But no matter how things change. Some things stay the same. The flag. The fireworks. The idea of freedom.

And by America’s 300th birthday these little voices may be leading the country.

When America declared independence in 1776, the entire population was just about two-point-five million people, including roughly a million children. Now, 250 years later, there are more than 73 million kids in the U.S. They are called generation alpha, kids born from 2010 through the mid-2020’s, and they are expected to be the largest generation in history, the ones who’ll help define America’s next 50 years.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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