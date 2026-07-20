Ambulance involved in crash on North Shore

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on the North Shore early Monday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Route 128 near Route 1A around 2 a.m., officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

Officials also noted that no patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

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