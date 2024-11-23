Amber alert has been activated for parental kidnapping in Stoughton

Stoughton — Massachusetts State Police have activated an amber alert for a parental kidnapping in Stoughton, Massachusetts.
Police are looking for Ashley Vazquez, who has allegedly taken her 3 children, ages 11, 9, and 8.
Vazquez is believed to be driving a 2023 Toyota Rav4 SUV with a Mass. license plate of 2FZD76. Below is a picture of her RMV photo and a stock photo of the vehicle.
If you see either Ms. Vazquez or the vehicle, please call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
