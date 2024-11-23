Local

Amber alert has been activated for parental kidnapping in Stoughton

By Boston 25 News Staff
Stoughton — Massachusetts State Police have activated an amber alert for a parental kidnapping in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Police are looking for Ashley Vazquez, who has allegedly taken her 3 children, ages 11, 9, and 8.

Amber alert has been activated for parental kidnapping in Stoughton (Stoughton Police Department)

Vazquez is believed to be driving a 2023 Toyota Rav4 SUV with a Mass. license plate of 2FZD76. Below is a picture of her RMV photo and a stock photo of the vehicle.

ASHLEY VAZQUEZ

2023 Toyota Rav4 SUV

If you see either Ms. Vazquez or the vehicle, please call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

