Allston man among two found dead in Rhode Island pond after 4th of July kayaking trip

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI — An Allston resident was one of two men found dead after they didn’t return from a kayaking trip in Rhode Island on the 4th of July, officials announced Saturday.

Investigators were told that Gregory Boerman, 37, and Joseph Fritz, 52, of East Providence, Rhode Island had not returned home from their kayaking trip on Omega Pond Thursday, East Providence police shared.

On Friday, Officers and firefighters searched the shoreline and used a drone to locate a body just below the surface near two empty kayaks.

Investigators soon discovered a second body.

While the incident is still under investigation, the deaths do not appear suspicious, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

