‘All the streets are flooded’: Flash Flood emergency in effect in Leominster, Fitchburg, Lunenburg

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued until 10:30 p.m. for communities including Leominster, Fitchburg and Lunenburg, according to the National Weather Service.
Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella urged residents to stay home and not go out.
“Hello everybody, believe me, just trust me when I tell you, if you do not have to go out, don’t,” Mazzarella said in a social media post on Monday. “These catch basins are coming right out of the ground, you’re going to drive over one of them. All the streets are flooded.”
Massachusetts State police said heavy rainfall and flooding are “causing major delays” in the area of the Interstate 90 and Interstate 291 exchange in Chicopee, as well.
“The off-ramps from the #MassPike to Route 291 in both directions have been closed,” state police said in a social media post. “Avoid the area and seek an alternate route.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
