All-hands-on-deck to clean up Worcester following a series of Clean City Initiatives

WORCESTER — In Worcester’s business areas, they are sprucing things up like they always do, making sure the flowers look nice, the streets are clean, but some of the neighborhoods can be a far different story.

The City Manager says that the cleanliness of Worcester is unacceptable, and he’s announcing a series of Clean City Initiatives to tidy things up.

“I wouldn’t characterize Worcester as a dirty city. I think I would characterize is it as an effort that would try to continuously beautify our community,” City Manager Eric Batista said.

The City Manager is calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach.

That means, in August, the DPW will be working nights and weekends, picking up trash, cleaning streets, trimming weeds, basically giving the city a good late summer cleaning.

“People just leave their trash on the floor,” one Worcester resident complained. “They put their garbage back here.”

“People just don’t care a lot about it,” Worcester resident Boris Velez told me. “They leave their trash on the streets and sidewalks where kids and students go by. So, A little pride would be wonderful to have in Worcester,”

And the city is asking for public help,

On certain days, authorities will ask people to move their cars to give street sweepers access to trash that’s caught up against curbs.

And at the Residential Drop Off Center, they are waiving bulk waste fees for the rest of the month

“It’s an effort to instill pride in our community, that our residents have in our city,” City Manager Batista said

City officials say it’s worth paying, but not everyone agrees.

“I think they used enough funds for that. There are other focuses they should worry about, the homelessness (for example),” city resident Tiffany Johnson said.

It is hoped Worcester will be significantly cleaned up by the time college students return to the city in the Fall.

