‘Alarming’: Mass. middle school asks parents for help as students terrorize Shaw’s grocery store

MEDWAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts middle school sent a letter to parents on Monday asking them for help as dozens of students have been terrorizing a local grocery store on days when they are dismissed from class early, building forts out of paper towels and toppling displays, educators said.

“Over the weekend, I was contacted by the director of Shaw’s Market, who shared alarming information regarding a troubling trend involving our middle school students who visit Shaw’s on half days,” Medway Middle School Principal Amanda Luizzi wrote in an email to parents.

Educators said about 100 students have been visiting Shaw’s at 65 Main Street on half days, wreaking havoc inside the store as customers try to shop.

“It was reported that a growing number of students are engaging in disruptive behavior while visiting the store. This includes building ‘forts’ out of paper towels, riding in carriages and electric carts, knocking over displays, and even stealing merchandise,” Luizzi wrote. “These actions pose a risk to the students involved and customers of Shaw’s. They also reflect poorly on our school community.”

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, a spokesperson for the West Bridgewater-based grocery chain also said that the disruptive behaviors have been “negatively impacting” the customer shopping experience.

“Shaw’s strives to provide all of our customers a safe and welcoming shopping experience. Because of the close proximity of our Medway store to the local school, large groups of students have been visiting the store,” the spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, a group of these students engaged in disruptive behaviors that negatively impacted other customers’ shopping experiences.”

Luizzi stressed in the letter to parents that it’s important that students act respectfully when in public and asked them to speak with their children.

“I am asking all families to partner with the school and have a conversation with their children about the importance of respectful behavior - in Shaw’s, in any business in the Plaza, and school,” Luizzi added. “Please also speak with students about the potential consequences of their actions should this behavior continue.”

As of Tuesday, Shaw’s said it had not implemented a ban on students entering its Medway store.

