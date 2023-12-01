Airman killed in Osprey crash off Japan identified as Massachusetts father of 2

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The United States Air Force member who was killed in an Osprey crash off the coast of Japan earlier this week has been identified as a father of two from Massachusetts.

Jacob “Jake” Galliher, of Pittsfield, was one of eight crew members flying in an Osprey V-22 aircraft that crashed Wednesday off Yakushima, an island south of Kagoshima on the southern main island of Kyushu, the Pittsfield Police Department announced Friday.

Galliher, a 2017 graduate of Taconic Vocational High School in Pittsfield, “served his country proudly,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Galliher’s body has been identified as the only crew member found so far. He leaves behind his wife Ivy, two boys ages 2 and 6 weeks old, as well as his loving family in Lanesborough.

The Osprey, a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, was conducting a training mission at the time of the crash. During flight, it can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane.

A fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima discovered the wreckage, according to the Japanese Coast Guard. Galliher’s seven crew members remain missing.

Ospreys have had many accidents in the past. In the wake of this recent crash, Japan suspended flights by its Osprey aircraft Thursday but the Pentagon said U.S Ospreys continue to operate out of Japan.

The Osprey Galliher was in took off from Yokota Air Base and was assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing, according to the USAF.

The cause of Wednesday’s crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

