Age is just a number for this 11-year-old Newton flag football coach

NEWTON, Mass. — An 11-year-old flag football coach is proving that age is just a number, leading his team to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

William “Willy” Melonas is the head coach of the 8U Packers in Newton, and he leads the team with pride.

“They’re like my favorite team in the world,” Willy told Boston 25 News. “They have spirit, they have the motivation to do everything.”

He may be young, but Willy doesn’t take it easy on his team.

“Nope, I just lay it at them like if we let an easy run down, I’m like OK but then when they get a couple, then I start yelling,” Willy said.

This is his second season coaching in the Newton Area Flag Football League.

“We’re so proud of him,” Willy’s mother, Bronwyn Melonas said. “This all started by coaching my daughter who’s 6 and he’s really evolved as this great coach, and I think the boys really look up to him.”

At first, Bronwyn said she was nervous to have Willy coach so young. She said it came as a shock to some of the parents initially, but that quickly changed.

“Now we’ve got people coming up to us and saying, ‘Can he coach our son next season?’ So, I think news has traveled wide throughout the league that Willy’s a great coach,” Bronwyn explained.

Willy has earned the respect of all the players and their parents too.

“He’s just awesome, as a person and as a coach, he’s just on it,” Clara Bonano, a Newton mother said. “I see big things in his future.”

The 8U Packers are undefeated, and after winning Sunday’s game, they’re now 6-0.

Willy knows the game well and has some core values he keeps in mind.

“The coach needs to be positive and have a great attitude,” Willy said. “To make them as good as they are...it’s going to be discipline, because they have the desire to win, they don’t quit and you need to keep them motivated.”

When he’s older, Willy said he would love to play in the NFL or take flag football all the way. For now, he’s focused on the Packers semi-finals game next weekend, and he’s confident the team will continue to have great success.

“It’s just a very great team that we have,” Willy said. “Hopefully we win it all.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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