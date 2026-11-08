Beloved Harvard Square staple Charlie’s Kitchen announces closure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An iconic Harvard Square restaurant has announced it is closing.

Charlie’s Kitchen announced on social media that it would not reopen after a dishwasher malfunction in January caused more than $2 million in damage.

More than $25,000 was raised to help cover payroll and other expenses while the restaurant remained closed, according to the business. Additional money was raised through the sale of memorabilia and keepsakes from the historic Harvard Square location.

However, the cost of repairs and reopening has made it impossible for owner and head chef David Toraju Oshima to bring Charlie’s Kitchen back to the location, which has since been sold.

“Charlie’s Kitchen served Boston’s most famous double cheeseburger and was part of the fond memories of generations of Harvard students and Cambridge families,” said owner and head chef David Toraju Oshima.

“I would like to thank anyone and everyone who ate and drank at Charlie’s all these years, from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry to have to give the community this sad news.”

Oshima said he is already planning his next series of restaurants in the Boston area and beyond.

An auction for some of the remaining Charlie’s Kitchen memorabilia will be announced at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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