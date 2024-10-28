AG: Brockton man arrested, accused of trafficking over 900 grams of cocaine, other illegal drugs

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man has been arrested, and accused of trafficking over 900 grams of cocaine and other illegal drugs.

According to Attorney General Andrea Campbell an investigation began in July after authorities learned Josue Torres, 28, had allegedly been trafficking narcotics in Brockton, Randolph, and Stoughton.

During this time, investigators learned that Torres changed addresses between Brockton, Stoughton, and Randolph and conducted numerous narcotics sales in those areas.

Investigators obtained search warrants for three locations, Torres’ cell phone, and Torres himself.

According to the AG, on October 22, Torres was arrested in Brockton and seized approximately 934 grams of cocaine, 282 grams of crack cocaine, two grams of fentanyl, and a Polymer 80 9mm “ghost gun” pistol loaded with a large capacity feeding device capable of holding 14 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators also located miscellaneous drug packaging and preparation materials.

Torres was charged with the following:

· Possession of a firearm by an individual with prior convictions for violent crimes or serious drug offenses.

· Possession of ammunition by an individual with prior convictions for violent crimes or serious drug offenses.

· Possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

· Trafficking cocaine in an amount over 200 grams.

· Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance, subsequent offense.

Bail for Torres was set at $150,000, and a judge revoked bail on Torres’ pending drug trafficking in Plymouth Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

