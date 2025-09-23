After turnover-filled loss, Patriots’ Vrabel says team will work hard on ball security in practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots did something they haven’t done since the Tom Brady era during Sunday’s 21-14 loss to the Steelers.

It’s something they hope not to duplicate anytime soon.

New England’s five turnovers marked the first time since 2008 that they’ve had that many giveaways in a game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice, quarterback Drake Maye had a fumble and an interception, and running back Antonio Gibson also lost a fumble.

Not helping matters was that two of the turnovers came at the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, denying New England points in a game that wound up being decided by one score.

After watching video of the game, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that his approach to fixing the ball-security issues isn’t complicated.

“We’ve got to continue to practice the crap out of it,” he said. “We have to do a better job of protecting said person with the ball. Whether that’s the quarterback, whether that’s the running back or the receiver. We’re all responsible for the security of the football.”

New England can expect to be tested again this week when it hosts the Carolina Panthers (1-2), whose five takeaways through three games are the fourth-most in the NFL.

Gibson said the key this week will be to have a positive mindset during practice.

“Pick each other up,” Gibson said. “It’s tough. I’m pretty sure we’re going to get criticized, but it comes with the game. ... We’ve been in it for a while, and we just keep pushing. We know what we are all capable of. All our running backs are capable.”

What’s working

Although they struggled to finish drives with points, the Patriots had little trouble moving the ball, getting into the red zone four times.

What needs help

In addition to the turnover issue, penalties were a problem again. The Patriots have been penalized 27 times this season, fourth most in the league.

Stock up

Tight end Hunter Henry had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and for the second straight season is proving to the most dependable pass catcher for Maye. Henry’s 13 catches are tied with Stefon Diggs for the team lead, and his 165 receiving yards lead the team.

Stock down

Stevenson. Turnovers have been a recurring problem for the fifth-year running back. Last season, he briefly lost his starting job after fumbling in each of New England’s first four games. He finished with seven fumbles for the season, the most in the NFL by a non-quarterback. Now, he could be looking at another benching with rookie TreVeyon Henderson waiting in the wings. Henderson has been solid as a runner and receiver in limited action and is the only Patriots running back who hasn’t fumbled.

Injuries

Henry was injured on a catch in the third quarter but returned. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez missed his third consecutive game as he continues to work back from a preseason hamstring injury.

Key number

5 — The number of seasons since the Patriots started 2-1.

Up next

The Patriots host the Panthers on Sunday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group