Aerosmith announces new farewell tour dates after postponing tour due to Steven Tyler’s injury

BOSTON — Aerosmith’s farewell tour is back!

The iconic American rock band from Boston announced they will continue their “Peace Out” tour this year.

The tour was postponed after frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance.

The announcement also features new concert dates in addition to all the rescheduled shows. The tour will now go into 2025.

This new leg kicks off September 20 in Pittsburgh and wraps up February 26 in Buffalo, New York.

Aerosmith will play TD Garden on New Year’s Eve. The band was supposed to play New Year’s Eve last year before Tyler’s injury.

The Black Crowes will also be featured as special guests at some of the shows.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates and newly added shows go on sale on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

For more information on dates and tickets, visit the link here.

