Advocates warn of math crisis in Massachusetts as new report highlights curriculum gaps

Education advocates are raising concerns about student math performance in Massachusetts, warning that declining scores mirror the literacy challenges the state has been grappling with for years.

25 Investigates has spent the past year examining the state’s literacy crisis and the strategies to improve reading outcomes. Advocates now say math achievement deserves similar urgency, citing new findings from EdTrust Massachusetts.

In a new brief, EdTrust Massachusetts found that 69% of school districts report using high-quality math curriculum, while 31% are either not using high-quality instructional materials or are using materials that have not been reviewed. The full report is available here: https://edtrust.org/press-room/new-edtrust-in-ma-brief-highlights-critical-gaps-in-massachusetts-math-instruction/

According to state assessment data, just 41% of students in grades three through eight are meeting math grade-level expectations. Among 10th graders, 45% are meeting those benchmarks.

Genesis Carela with EdTrust joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 and says the quality of curriculum matters because it directly affects how students are taught foundational math skills, skills that they’ll need throughout life.

EdTrust Massachusetts also identified a lack of qualified math educators as an additional challenge contributing to student performance statewide.

