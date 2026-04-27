Advocates push for additional protection for immigrants as new bill advances to senate

BOSTON — Demonstrators filled the steps of the Massachusetts State House on Monday, urging lawmakers to pass and expand the PROTECT Act, a bill that would set statewide rules for how local and state agencies work with federal immigration authorities.

Among those at the rally were people who say the stakes are deeply personal.

Haybi Barrios is currently seeking a T-Visa which is meant for survivors of human trafficking after she said she was the victim of wage theft.

“It’s a lot of fear. I feel fear, I feel unsafe here. I feel like by just speaking out, I am a target based on what I’m living right now,” Barrios said.

Mariola, a mother and paraprofessional, who is facing deportation, says fear of immigration enforcement is already shaping daily life.

“As a parent, I’m afraid to be separated from my son but at the same time, I need to stand up for the thousands of parents and children who are facing this reality,” Mariola told the crowd.

The bill has already passed the house, but advocates are now pushing the senate not only to approve, but to go further. They are asking for “an end to harmful collaboration between local law enforcement and ICE, expanding access to optional virtual court proceeding, and improving the U/T via process for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Jaya Savita with the Asian Pacific Islander Civil Action Network emceed the event, calling these important protections for vulnerable communities.

“The current house version touches lightly on each of these issues but doesn’t make meaningful change and continues this narrative that here in Massachusetts, we’re powerfless to the federal government but the reality is our sttae has a lot of options,” Savita said.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Andy Vargas wrote in a statement in part, “The PROTECT Act is the result of almost a year-long effort by members of the MA Black and Latino Caucus. All 26 members of our caucus played a role in the consensus bill we introduced. The bill is rooted in the lived experiences of individuals, families, and communities directly impacted by reckless federal immigration enforcement actions....The legislation ensures that state and local law enforcement remain focused on public safety and all criminal threats, rather than a political agenda to target individuals who pose no threat to public safety.”

State Representative Mike Connolly, who represents Middlesex’s 26th district including areas of Somerville and Cambridge, voted for the bill in the house saying it’s crucial to providing safeguards for our immigrant neighbors. He reflected on some of the ICE enforcement missions that have happened locally saying he’s witnessed people being targeted for the color of their skin.

“I didn’t think this is where we would be in the year 2026 but unfortunately, it is and it speaks to why it’s important to get the PROTECT Act over the finish line,” Rep. Connolly said.

Though critics argue this bill could go too far. Some republicans say limiting cooperation with federal authorities could create safety concerns and complicate law enforcement efforts.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security wrote, “When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities.”

For now, the bill’s future rests with the senate, where debate is expected in the coming weeks.

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