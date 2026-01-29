Advocacy group says Massachusetts educator abuse settlements cost communities millions

Enough Abuse, an advocacy group focused on preventing child sexual abuse, says school districts and communities across Massachusetts have paid out millions of dollars to settle lawsuits involving educator sexual misconduct, costs that advocates believe represent only a fraction of the true financial impact.

Enough Abuse spent months reviewing news reports on lawsuits and legal settlements tied to abuse by educators. The group says the payouts reflect not only failures to protect students, but also a growing financial burden on taxpayers.

The findings come as lawmakers once again debate sexual abuse prevention legislation on Beacon Hill. The bills under consideration aim to strengthen safeguards for students and close gaps that advocates say have allowed abuse to continue for years.

Enough Abuse Executive Director Jetta Bernier joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3pm. She says the cases that result in lawsuits and settlements likely represent only the most visible incidents, noting that many survivors never come forward and many cases are never litigated.

For years, Kavanaugh and 25 Investigates has documented educator sexual misconduct and the impact abuse has on the young survivors and their families.

The group argues that stronger prevention laws could reduce harm to children while also limiting long-term legal and financial consequences for communities.

Advocates are urging lawmakers to take action this legislative session, saying the cost of inaction is measured not just in dollars, but in lasting harm to survivors and their families.

