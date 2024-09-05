Additional human cases of EEE and West Nile Virus identified in Mass., health officials say

BOSTON — Health officials announced on Thursday one additional human case of EEE and one additional human case of West Nile Virus in the Bay State this year.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says both cases are men in their 70s. The man exposed to EEE reportedly contracted the disease in central Middlesex County. The man exposed to West Nile Virus reportedly contracted the virus in southern Middlesex County.

This brings the total number of human cases for EEE in the state to 3 and West Nile Virus human cases to 7.

“Today’s announcement of additional West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis cases makes it clear that mosquito season is not over,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD.

Due to the new human cases, EEE risk levels are being raised to high in Acton, Ayer, Boxborough, Carlisle, and Littleton in Middlesex County; and Harvard in Worcester County, according to officials.

Similarly, West Nile Virus risk levels are being raised to high in Stoneham and Wakefield in Middlesex County. There were six human cases of WNV and no animal cases in 2023.

“It is essential that residents continue to use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient every time they are outdoors,” Commissioner Goldstein said. “We also strongly recommend that residents and towns in areas at high risk for EEE reschedule their evening outdoor events to avoid peak mosquito biting hours.”

Last month, a New Hampshire man died from EEE. He was the first human case of the virus in the Granite State in 10 years.

“Mosquito behavior starts to change in September,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “They will be less active during cooler temperatures. However, during periods of warmer weather, such as are being forecast for the end of next week, mosquitoes will be out and looking for their next meal.”

Despite the change in behaviors, health experts say it’s important for people to still avoid mosquito bites, be aware of their peak hours, and to protect their loved ones and animals.

For the latest up-to-date risk levels across the state for EEE and WNV, click here.

