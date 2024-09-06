‘It’s not usual’: Mosquito-borne illnesses push Middleboro season opener to afternoon

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Hundreds in the community gathered at Middleboro High School for the football team’s opener – held in broad daylight this year.

The district announced the game would be played three hours earlier after a spike in mosquito-borne illnesses in the area like EEE and West Nile Virus.

“We don’t want to put anyone at risk,” said Sean Siciliano, director of communications for Middleboro Public Schools. “The whole goal is really to keep the kids safe, keep the community safe that are coming out to our events.”

Siciliano and other district leaders decided that all school-sanctioned outdoor athletics would cease at least 30 minutes before sunset.

They plan to resume athletic operations as usual once the first frost arrives.

The normal tradition of playing under the lights was put on hold Thursday afternoon.

Middleboro hosted Apponequet Regional High School in their season opener.

Hundreds battled through the bright sun to watch the game.

“My first thought was, ‘I’m going to be late because of work,’” said Erica Thibodeau, a parent at the game. “Honestly if this is what we have to do to for the kids, I’d rather see this than a cancellation any day.”

Similar athletics restrictions we’re told are being taken in Carver and Plymouth, the district says.

