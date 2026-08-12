Adam Montgomery to return to New Hampshire ahead of retrial

Adam Montgomery will return to New Hampshire for a hearing on his retrial in the murder of his daughter, Harmony.

Montgomery is currently incarcerated in Virigina and is expected to remain in New Hampshire throughout his retrial, according to officials.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed his most serious charge in June, ruling that the lesser assault charge should have been prosecuted separately.

The second-degree murder charge was sent back to the lower court, while his other convictions were allowed to stand.

The Supreme Court agreed with Montgomery that combining the cases jeopardized his right to a fair trial.

Montgomery was convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving her body for months before disposing of it. Her body has never been found.

Harmony Montgomery Harmony Montgomery

Montgomery was sentenced to a minimum of 56 years in prison in 2024 after being convicted of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying evidence, witness tampering and assault.

Montgomery is also serving 43 years on gun-related charges and other felonies.

According to court paperwork signed by the Attorney General of New Hampshire, Montgomery will return to a New Hampshire facility on August 18 for his hearing on September 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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