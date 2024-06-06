Actor from Boston hailed a hero after interrupting home invasion, rescuing terrified family

LOS ANGELES — An actor from Boston who is known for his roles in the television series “Kingdom” and “City on the Hill,” is being hailed a hero after he recently interrupted a home invasion and rescued a terrified family.

Jonathan Tucker sprang into action in a real-life drama on Sunday night, calling the Los Angeles Police Department to notify them of a suspicious stranger who had entered a home close to where he lives in the Hancock Park section of the city, Los Angeles Magazine reported.

Tucker spotted the door to the home in question open and ran inside, carrying a “terrified” young girl out to the street before returning to rescue a “frantic” infant and mother, according to the publication.

2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Creative Perspective SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Jonathan Tucker attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes,” Tucker told Los Angeles Magazine. “It was an extraordinary response.”

The home invasion and Tucker’s swift response were caught on neighborhood doorbell cameras.

Tucker, who played a Brinks truck robber in Boston’s Charlestown section in “City on the Hill,” has also appeared in HBO’s “Westworld.” He played an MMA fighter in “Kingdom.”

Tucker was born in Boston on May 31, 1982. He was a member of the Boston Ballet and a member of the “Nutcracker” production for five years, starting when he was in the third grade.

