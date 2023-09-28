Actor Adam Sandler visits New Hampshire school he attended, plays ball with kids

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite State native and actor Adam Sandler visited a New Hampshire school that he attended as a child and played ball with students earlier this week.

Photos shared by Lauren Foucher showed the comedian on the playground at the Webster Elementary School in Manchester on Tuesday.

Adam Sandler (Lauren Foucher)

The Webster School is located at 2519 Elm Street in Manchester’s north end, where about 400 students are housed in two connected buildings.

Sandler was born in Brooklyn, but he grew up in Manchester after moving there at the age of six.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

