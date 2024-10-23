Acton provides updates for the towns transportation services and programs

ACTON, Mass. — The Town of Acton is providing the following updates to its transportation services and programs:

Monday between 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., last trip departing the COA at 3 p.m.

Tuesday between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., last trip departing the COA at 4 p.m.

Wednesday between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., last trip departing the COA at 4 p.m.

Thursday between 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., last trip departing the COA at 3 p.m.

Friday between 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., last trip departing the COA at 1 p.m.

They announced that the Succesful Pilot program, which during non-working hours of transportation services, allowed residents to schedule free taxi rides, will end on November 1 after funds for the service have been exhausted.

Acton also announced that the Council of Aging (COA) van service has extended its hours.

The town also offers two additional transportation services, the MinuteVan Dial-a-Ride, and the Cross-Acton Transit (CAT) bus. The MinuteVan is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. to adults and to those 12 or older if given permission or accompanied by an adult. The service runs through Acton, Boxborough, Littleton, Maynard, and medical facilities in Concord.

The CAT bus operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the same guidelines but only goes through Acton.

These changes, effective immediately, began on Monday, October 21.

Anyone with questions regarding the new guidelines, they are urged to reach out to the transportation office at (978) 929-6611 or to email the office at transportation@actonma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

