AC/DC to shake Foxboro all night long as legendary rockers hit road for 1st time in 9 years

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rock legends AC/DC are returning to the road for the first time in nine years on their 2025 Power Up North American Tour.

The band will kick off their tour on April 10 in Minneapolis making a stop in Foxboro at Gilette Stadium on May 4th.

The tour shares its name with their 2020 album, ‘Power Up’, which came in at #1 in 21 countries. In 2024, AC/DC completed a European leg of the ‘Power Up’ Tour, packing the biggest stadiums on the continent in the process.

AC/DC played their very first show on December 31, 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia.

AC/DC has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting.

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Tickets for their ‘Power Up’ tour go on sale on December 6th and can be purchased using the link here.

For more information on the tour, visit the link here.

