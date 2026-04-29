Accused drug trafficker had more than 400 grams of fentanyl, cocaine in Roxbury home, police say

BOSTON — An accused drug trafficker had more than 400 grams of fentanyl and cocaine in his Roxbury home, police said Tuesday.

Anderson Moscat, 36, of Roxbury, who was arrested on Monday, is charged with trafficking in a Class A controlled substance (fentanyl), over 200 grams, and trafficking in a Class B controlled substance (cocaine), 18 to 36 grams, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Moscat’s arrest came after community complaints were made to police regarding drug activity in the Grove Hall and Lower Blue Hill Avenue area.

Officers assigned to the West Roxbury Drug Control Unit, working in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force 5 and the Norfolk County Police Anti-Crime Task Force, executed multiple search warrants as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., investigators saw Moscat exit a residence at 48 Blue Hill Ave. and approach his parked vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue, police said.

Officers made contact with Moscat without incident and advised him that they held active search warrants for his person, his residence, and his vehicle, police said.

During a search of Moscat’s person, investigators recovered a package of tan powder. Police said Moscat was placed under arrest at that time.

Officers then used Moscat’s keys to enter his apartment at 48 Blue Hill Ave.

A search of Moscat’s bedroom yielded multiple packages of tan powder and a package of white powder, police said.

Investigators also found two fraudulent identification documents: a false Social Security card and a counterfeit U.S. Permanent Resident card, both bearing a name other than Moscat’s, police said. A Dominican passport was also recovered.

In total, police said the combined searches of Moscat’s person and residence yielded a preliminary weight of 405 grams of fentanyl, 22 grams of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A separate search warrant was executed on Moscat’s vehicle, police said. No items of evidentiary value were recovered during that search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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