‘Above and beyond’: Mass. police officer recognized for saving 2 cats from fire

MELROSE, Mass. — Cats Grady and Baby have a lifelong friend in Melrose Police Officer Jake Karelas.

Karelas received a Letter of Commendation on Tuesday for responding without hesitation to rescue the two cats from an out-of-control house fire late last month.

“Officer Karelas went above and beyond, assessing the scene and making a decision that ultimately saved two family pets,” Melrose Police Chief Kevin Faller said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, at approximately 3:05 a.m., Melrose Police and Fire were called to a home on Penney Road for a report of a power line and a home on fire.

Karelas was first to arrive on the scene. He discovered an active fire in the front of the home and reported it to dispatchers.

Karelas then unsuccessfully attempted to control the growing fire with his department-issued fire extinguisher.

Three residents of the home reported that no people were inside, but that two of the family’s cats were missing in the home’s basement.

Without hesitation, Karelas entered the home, found one of the cats in the basement, and brought it outside, police said. He then reentered the basement and found the other cat, bringing it outside as well.

The cats, Grady and Baby, were unharmed.

“And thanks to the efforts of Melrose firefighters, no one suffered serious injuries in the blaze,” police said.

After the fire, a resident of the home contacted Melrose Police to thank Karelas for his actions that night.

“His instincts to save a life, whether human or animal, reflects his dedication and commitment to his profession,” resident Mary Lou McVane told police.

On Tuesday, at the recommendation of Karelas’ direct supervisors, Faller issued a Letter of Commendation to the feline-friendly officer.

“I am sure the family is going through some difficult times as a result of this fire, but this could have been an even more traumatic situation without the quick actions of Officer Karelas,” Faller said.

