The ABCs of parenting styles: Is there one right way to raise a child?

(Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Is there one right way to raise a child? A recent YouGov poll found that 51 percent of American parents identify as either authoritative or gentle, but a new way to think about parenting is going viral, and it starts with the A, B, Cs.

Instead of just “strict” or “relaxed,” parents online are embracing types A, B, and C, modeled after personality profiles.

Type A parents are highly organized, structured, and punctual. They thrive on schedules and setting clear expectations.

If that doesn’t sound like you, then you might be a type B parent! More easygoing, flexible, and focused on connection over perfection.

Studies show kids raised in less perfectionistic homes tend to be more resilient and less anxious later in life. Or maybe you’re type C, a new term that started on TikTok.

Type C parents combine the best of both worlds: the structure of type A with the empathy and adaptability of type B. Type C acknowledges the messy reality of life while prioritizing connection and emotional support.

No matter your type, what matters most is that kids feel seen, safe, and loved.

And while “type C” started as a trend, experts say it reflects a shift in parenting: it’s not about perfection, it’s about connection. Because at the end of the day, kids don’t need perfect parents. Just present ones.

