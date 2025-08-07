A-Z with VB: Red hot Sox, Gene’s ‘Naked Gun’ review, introducing ‘Airplane’

The latest edition of A-Z with VB featuring Boston 25 Morning News Anchor Gene Lavanchy and Doug “VB” Goudie dropped Thursday.

Lavanchy and Goudie discuss the recent winning streak the Red Sox went on, Liam Neeson’s performance in the ‘Naked Gun’ reboot, and VB’s daughter shared her thoughts on seeing the movie “Airplane” for the first time.

Watch the full discussion in the video player above.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group