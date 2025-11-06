99-year-old Winchester woman celebrated for veteran advocacy

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Veterans Day is right around the corner and in Winchester, the community honored a 99-year-old woman who served in the Victory Troubadours on Wednesday.

That was a little-known unit of singers and dancers who entertained wounded soldiers in the hospital. Margie Lebets joined after hearing the experiences of soldiers in World War I.

And today, she’s still at it, acting as the president of the Winchester VFW Auxiliary, and in a few months, she’ll celebrate her 100th birthday.

"An honor for me to be doing this for our veterans, men and women, and be able to get to get around. If I can’t get there, somebody will pick me up to make sure I’m there," Lebets said.

Margie was also surprised with a golden rose, a gesture thanking her for her tireless advocacy over decades.

