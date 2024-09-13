98.5 The Sports Hub names new Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer after Judd Sirott’s move to NESN

BOSTON — Sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub has named a new Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer after Judd Sirrot jumped to NESN to replace Jack Edwards on the team’s television broadcasts.

Ryan Johnston will take over Sirrot’s play-by-play duties on the radio broadcasts, joining longtime color commentator Bob Beers, Beasley Media Group announced Friday.

Johnston, a Syracuse University graduate and sports radio veteran who has been with 98.5 since 2009, has filled as the play-by-voice for Bruins games in the past. He’s also served as the main host of the station’s Saturday morning “Sports Hub Hockey Show” since 2012 and has been a regular fill-in for the “Toucher & Hardy” morning program for the last three years.

In addition to his work at 98.5, Johnston has done freelance college hockey play-by-play work, calling games for UMass Lowell, Merrimack College, and The University of New Hampshire on NESN, ESPN+, and Fox Sports.

“This is truly my dream job, and I could not be more excited for this opportunity,” Johnston said in a statement. “I’m thankful to the management team at 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Bruins organization for putting their faith in me. I’m fortunate to work alongside Bob Beers, who is one of the best analysts in the NHL. Really looking forward to the season and providing listeners with the quality broadcast they’ve come to expect.”

Beers, a veteran radio commentator of 27 years, said he’s “looking forward to this new chapter” alongside Johnston.

Sirott, who spent the past seven seasons as the radio voice of the Bruins, was announced as the newest member of the NESN broadcast booth in August.

NESN’s hiring of Sirott came after Edwards in February addressed speech issues that popped up during his broadcasts, alluding to the fact he may be “slowing down,” but said his voice was fine from a medical standpoint.

In announcing his retirement from the booth, Edwards said that he was “no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization, and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

Edwards had been calling games for NESN since 2005.

The Bruins begin preseason play on Sunday, Sept. 22, against the New York Rangers. They open the regular season against defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Oct. 8.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group