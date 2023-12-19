98.5 The Sports Hub names Fred Toucher’s new co-host weeks after Rich Shertenlieb’s departure

BOSTON — Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub on Tuesday announced the new co-host who will be joining Fred Toucher on the station’s morning drive program, weeks after Rich Shertenlieb departed the show.

Robert “Hardy” Poole will join Toucher on the “Toucher & Hardy” show beginning Jan. 4, 2024. The program will continue to air on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hardy joined The Sports Hub in 2009 after working as a DJ for WBCN. He’s spent the last eight years working on the “Zolak & Bertrand” midday show.

“As a lifelong radio guy, I’m thrilled for this opportunity,” Hardy said in a post on the radio station’s website. “I’m looking forward to working with Fred and the rest of the morning show crew on what I believe will be a great show.”

Toucher added, “I’ve known Hardy and admired his talent for many years. I‘m very excited to begin this new chapter and feel revitalized by the new opportunity.”

In November, Toucher announced that Shertenlieb was leaving the “Toucher & Rich” show after the duo dominated morning show ratings in Boston for years.

Some bad blood between Toucher and Shertenlieb played out on social media leading up to their split.

