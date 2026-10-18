91-year-old Rhode Island man attacked by raccoon

RHODE ISLAND — A 91-year-old Rhode Island man said he was attacked by a raccoon earlier in October.

Hal Hamilton said it happened as he was walking down his front steps to his mailbox.

Hamilton said he used his cane to fight the raccoon away.

It was not until later that he realized he had been bitten by the raccoon.

Hamilton needed a rabies vaccine, but said urgent care was unable to treat him.

He said he ended up at CVS and got the rabies shot there for $440 out-of-pocket.

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