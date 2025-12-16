86-year-old man killed in East Bridgewater crash

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — An 86-year-old man was killed in a crash around 7 a.m. this morning in East Bridgewater.

According to officials, the 911 calls came in reporting a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Plymouth and Bridge Streets.

East Bridgewater Police and Fire responded and located a two-vehicle crash, each with a single occupant.

The 86-year-old man from East Bridgewater was transported to a local hospital where he was prounced dead.

The other driver refused medical treatment.

Plymouth and Bridge Street was closed to traffic for a brief period of time while the scene was investigated.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

