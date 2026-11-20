SHARON, Mass. — An 82-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a road in Sharon Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Bay Road, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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