82-year-old killed after being struck by car in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An 82-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car in Stoughton.

Officers responding to Central Street between Turnpike and Lincoln Street around 6:14 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash found a person lying in the roadway, according to Stoughton Police.

The man, identified as Joaquin Soares of Stoughton was transported to the hospital where he later died, the DA said.

Police did not say if the motor vehicle involved remained at the scene or if the driver would face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

