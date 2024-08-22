Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Stoughton, police say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after they were hit by a car.

Officers responding to Central Street between Turnpike and Lincoln Street around 6:14 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash found a person lying in the roadway, according to Stoughton Police.

The pedestrian was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Central Street between Turnpike and Lincoln Street remains closed to traffic while authorities investigate.

Police did not say if the motor vehicle involved remained at the scene or if the driver will face any charges.

No further information was immediately available.

