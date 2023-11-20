81-year-old woman crossing street hospitalized after being struck by car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass — An 81-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Arlington Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Arlington Police and Fire departments, crews responded to the area of Park Avenue and Wollaston Avenue around 1:45 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

An initial investigation determined that the 81-year-old woman was struck by a Toyota Corolla as she was using a crosswalk on Park Avenue.

She was treated at the scene by Arlington Fire EMS/ Rescue and then taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 79-year-old Arlington woman remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She was uninjured.

Park Avenue was closed during the investigation before reopening at 4:25 p.m.

