81-year-old Boston grandmother is world’s oldest train driver, Guinness World Records says

BOSTON — At 81, MBTA employee Helen Antenucci has reached a world record.

The Boston grandmother has been verified as the world’s oldest train driver, according to Guinness World Records.

Antenucci drives trains on the Blue Line which services northeast Boston.

“She has become such a fixture in commuters’ lives that many wait specifically for her train to take them into the city each day,” Guinness World Records reported.

She loves her work so much that she hasn’t opted for retirement.

“I really enjoy coming to work and seeing the passengers,” Antenucci told Guinness World Records. “I have come to know many of them over the years; they ride the train to and from work or school every day. It makes me feel good when I can quickly and safely bring them where they need to go.”

She has worked on the Blue Line ever since starting her career as a train driver in 1995, at age 53, when there were only a couple of other female train operators. She estimated that women now make up around 40 percent of all MBTA staff.

“I had five daughters,” she told GuinnessWorld Records. “It was a way to get me out of the house and get some peace and quiet.”

She told the world-record organization that her favourite stop is Aquarium Station in downtown Boston, as she is as an unofficial ambassador to the New England Aquarium.

Without her knowing, Antenucci said her colleague applied for her to be considered for the Guinness World Record as the world oldest train driver, a title she now proudly holds.

“I don’t know what all the fuss is about. I get up every day and do what I love to do. Not many people get to say that at my age,” she told Guinness World Records.

