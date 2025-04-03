80-year-old man identified as former town manager in Methuen arraigned on child rape charges

SALEM, Mass. — An 80-year-old Massachusetts man identified in news reports as Methuen’s former town manager appeared in a Salem courtroom on Wednesday to face child rape charges.

Robert LeBlanc, of Methuen, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Superior Court in Salem, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

LeBlanc is charged with rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, and attempt to commit crime – indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Robert LeBlanc (Boston 25)

Tucker said Judge Salim Tabit imposed conditions agreed upon by the prosecution and defense: that LeBlanc report immediately to the Methuen Police Department for booking, that he stay away and have no contact with any victim or witness in the case, and that he may have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

LeBlanc is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on May 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group