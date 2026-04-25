8-year-old struck by a pickup truck in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A child was struck by a pickup truck in Waltham on Friday evening, according to police.

At approximately 5:46 p.m., police responded to the area of Charles Street Avenue for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a child on an electric scooter and a GMC pickup truck.

Preliminary information indicates that the child was riding on the scooter when a collision occurred with the truck.

The child suffered injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Investigators are continuing to review the circumstances of the crash and will determine whether any charges are appropriate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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