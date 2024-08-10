79-year-old killed, 19-year-old facing OUI charges after head-on crash on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, Mass. — A 79-year-old woman was killed and another person was hurt after a head-on crash on the Sagamore Bridge on Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday state police responded to a fatal crash at the base of the Sagamore Bridge on Route 6 West.

According to police, Paul Meyers, 19 of Plymouth was driving in the left lane when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him illegally by shifting into the right lane. While attempting to change lanes, Meyers’s vehicle did not have enough clearance and crashed into a Toyota Corolla traveling in the right lane.

The Corolla, driven by an 83-year-old man hit the curb and spun across the median, and crashed into a car traveling in the opposite direction.

Martha Sheldon, 79, who was a passenger in the Corolla, was killed as a result of the head-on collision, police said. The driver of the Corolla sustained serious injuries.

Route 6 before the bridge was closed as investigators responded to the crash. Traffic was diverted along the Route 6 scenic highway.

Meyers was taken into custody for suspected operating under the influence of drugs.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group