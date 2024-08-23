78-year-old man killed after pedestrian crash in Wakefield, DA says

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A 78-year-old man was killed after a pedestrian crash in Wakefield on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 49 Water St. around 2:30 p.m. Preliminary information suggests that a pedestrian was walking along Water Street when he was struck by a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E that was exiting a driveway adjacent to Water Street.

The pedestrian, identified as Joseph Dow, 78, of Wakefield, was transported to Melrose/Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

This cause of the crash is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Wakefield Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

