Man suffers serious injuries in pedestrian crash in Wakefield, police say

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A 78-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in Wakefield on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at 49 Water St. around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities detoured traffic on Water Street between Ain and Vernon streets, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

